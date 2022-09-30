Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.39.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.64 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,132,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,150,000 after purchasing an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 476,704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,770,000 after purchasing an additional 278,295 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

