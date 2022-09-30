VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches One Day Volume of $36,185.00

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $22.86 million and $36,185.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,641,577 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

