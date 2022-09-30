Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) CMO Andrew Bellinger Sells 60,000 Shares

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) CMO Andrew Bellinger sold 60,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.34, for a total value of $2,120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,629 shares in the company, valued at $234,268.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Bellinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 20th, Andrew Bellinger sold 20,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $698,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Andrew Bellinger sold 10,000 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $249,000.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $56.18.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 133.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

