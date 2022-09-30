Viberate (VIB) Price Hits $0.0790 on Major Exchanges

Viberate (VIB) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Viberate has a market capitalization of $15.77 million and $30.65 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0790 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 132.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,735.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057371 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064201 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00082413 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Viberate Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

