Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) & Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Critical Review

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -70.49% -234.38% -47.02% Vicarious Surgical N/A -73.02% -35.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Surgalign and Vicarious Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Surgalign currently has a consensus target price of $48.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,296.85%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 211.59%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

This table compares Surgalign and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $90.50 million 0.26 -$84.65 million ($12.57) -0.28 Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million $0.20 17.25

Vicarious Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicarious Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.9% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Surgalign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Surgalign has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vicarious Surgical beats Surgalign on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine. The company also provides motion preservation systems comprising Coflex Interlaminar Stabilization device for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; HPS 2.0 Universal Fixation system, a pedicle screw system used for posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine; and SImmetry SI Joint Fusion system, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to decrease opioid use, pain, and disability. In addition, it develops Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence digital surgery platform to enable digital spine surgery. The company markets its products through independent spine and biomaterial distributors to hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and healthcare providers, as well as through direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

