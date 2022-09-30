VideoCoin Price Hits $0.0494 on Major Exchanges (VID)

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 39.6% lower against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CheeseSwap (CHEESE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Aerium (AERM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VideoCoin’s official website is videocoin.io. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network powere by Filecoin.”

