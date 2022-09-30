VidyX (VIDYX) One Day Volume Hits $23,536.00

VidyX (VIDYX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last week, VidyX has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. VidyX has a market capitalization of $832,200.00 and approximately $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VidyX coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VidyX Profile

VidyX launched on November 23rd, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy. The official website for VidyX is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VidyX

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a token that provides attention powered tradable data contracts on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VidyX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VidyX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VidyX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

