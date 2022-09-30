VINchain (VIN) Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week

VINchain (VIN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $116,197.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io.

VINchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

