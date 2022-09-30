VITE Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $28.02 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VITE Coin Profile

VITE launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,046,262,261 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VITE

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

