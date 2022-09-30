Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) vs. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Financial Comparison

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NaaS Technology and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get NaaS Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vitru has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.67%. Given Vitru’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Vitru shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NaaS Technology and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A Vitru 9.59% 10.33% 4.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NaaS Technology and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.35 -$38.99 million N/A N/A Vitru $116.98 million 3.53 $13.09 million $0.59 29.98

Vitru has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Vitru beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NaaS Technology

(Get Rating)

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Vitru

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for NaaS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NaaS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.