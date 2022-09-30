Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €13.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.60 ($13.88) to €13.50 ($13.78) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

VIVHY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Vivendi Trading Down 5.0 %

VIVHY opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

