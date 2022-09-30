Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €40.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 90.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

VNA opened at €21.03 ($21.46) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €22.67 ($23.13) and a fifty-two week high of €56.24 ($57.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.73.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

