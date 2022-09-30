Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.71 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $3.71 or 0.00018882 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $88.72 million and $17.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,661.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00057599 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064485 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

