Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Down 31.9% in September

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the August 31st total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,384.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wacker Chemie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €126.00 ($128.57) to €104.00 ($106.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €188.00 ($191.84) to €200.00 ($204.08) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €184.00 ($187.76) to €188.00 ($191.84) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Wacker Chemie Trading Down 11.0 %

WKCMF opened at $98.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.87 and its 200-day moving average is $158.60. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

