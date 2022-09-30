Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €178.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €135.00 ($137.76) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($191.84) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €201.00 ($205.10) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €126.00 ($128.57) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Down 9.6 %

ETR:WCH opened at €103.90 ($106.02) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €114.75 ($117.09) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($190.92). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €151.32.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

