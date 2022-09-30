Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.33. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 5 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WALD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Waldencast Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Waldencast Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,689,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,365,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,185,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 865.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 555,292 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

See Also

