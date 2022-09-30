Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.33. Waldencast shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 5 shares.
WALD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.
Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.
