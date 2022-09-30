WallStreetBets DApp 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15,263.00 (WSB)

WallStreetBets DApp (WSB) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One WallStreetBets DApp coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WallStreetBets DApp has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. WallStreetBets DApp has a market cap of $1.01 million and $15,263.00 worth of WallStreetBets DApp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WallStreetBets DApp Coin Profile

WallStreetBets DApp launched on March 17th, 2021. WallStreetBets DApp’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. WallStreetBets DApp’s official website is www.wsbdapp.com. WallStreetBets DApp’s official Twitter account is @WSBDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WallStreetBets DApp

According to CryptoCompare, “The WSB movement for financial democracy started on Reddit and became a global phenomenon. This is why (we, the apes) created a Decentralized Application to give our community a tool to voice their opinions as retail investors.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WallStreetBets DApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WallStreetBets DApp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WallStreetBets DApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

