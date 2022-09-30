Warburg Research Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €43.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Vossloh Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ETR VOS opened at €30.30 ($30.92) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.87. The company has a market capitalization of $532.20 million and a P/E ratio of 26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Vossloh has a 1 year low of €29.30 ($29.90) and a 1 year high of €48.15 ($49.13).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

