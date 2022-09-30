Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $101.80

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 101.80 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 106.47 ($1.29), with a volume of 4040545 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.29).

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warehouse REIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).

The company has a market capitalization of £455.45 million and a P/E ratio of 236.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 149.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 155.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

