WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth about $100,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in WaveDancer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

WaveDancer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. WaveDancer has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.35.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer ( NASDAQ:WAVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative net margin of 35.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%.

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

