WaykiChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $734,835.00 (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and approximately $734,835.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is www.waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation.WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications.”

