Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 32,075 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,075 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 160,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 458,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 204.6% during the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

