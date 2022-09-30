Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.70 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,942,456,000 after buying an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.59.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

