Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 25.3% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $10,622,400.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,170,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,137,185.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,531,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,544,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 996,199 shares of company stock worth $73,257,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

