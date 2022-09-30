Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CME Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in CME Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $178.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.08 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.84.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

