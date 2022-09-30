Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $63.07 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

