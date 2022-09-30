Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,078 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.83.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $77.71 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock worth $6,264,763 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

