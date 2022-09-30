Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $200.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $198.28 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

