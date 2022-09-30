Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 44,866 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 44,866 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 365.2% during the second quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,401 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.1% during the second quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 63,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $64.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

