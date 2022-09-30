WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,148 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 4.0 %

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.81 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

