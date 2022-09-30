Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FITB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.82.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.