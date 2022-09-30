Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CFR opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $112.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.