Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $350.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $183.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.54.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $264.28 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $290.76. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

