Wells Fargo & Company Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $516.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $516.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.

NOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.58. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

