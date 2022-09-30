Wells Fargo & Company Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $516.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $455.00 to $516.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s current price.
NOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.27.
Northrop Grumman Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $470.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.58. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $345.90 and a 1 year high of $515.49.
Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrop Grumman (NOC)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.