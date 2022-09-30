Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRGY stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 119.83%. The business had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Energy news, CAO Todd Falk bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Todd Falk acquired 1,750 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $28,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408 in the last three months. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRGY. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,067,000 after buying an additional 201,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Crescent Energy by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after buying an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

