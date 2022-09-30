WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other news, Director Joseph R. Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $222,614.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WesBanco

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,271,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,777,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 49,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.90.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $139.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.27 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

