WhiteCoin Market Cap Reaches $79.76 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0826 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $79.76 million and approximately $735,538.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $153.67 or 0.00778650 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000374 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000361 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 966,064,460 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

