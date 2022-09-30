WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Down 27.1% in September

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $257.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $16.22.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 127.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

