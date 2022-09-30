Wilder World (WILD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $576,662.00

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wilder World has a total market capitalization of $122.49 million and approximately $576,662.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World launched on May 4th, 2021. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wilder World’s official website is www.wilderworld.com.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Wilder World is an immersive 3D Universe powered entirely by NFTs. In collaboration with Zero.Space, Wilder World aims to enable multi-levelled, photorealistic, and mixed reality worlds where users roam freely, acquire virtual land and purchase unique NFTs.”

