William Hawkins Acquires 7,250 Shares of PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA) Stock

PEXA Group Limited (ASX:PXA – Get Rating) insider William Hawkins bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$13.73 ($9.60) per share, with a total value of A$99,557.00 ($69,620.28).
PEXA Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
PEXA Group Company Profile
