Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after purchasing an additional 198,409 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,979,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

