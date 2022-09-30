Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,161.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $114.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.49.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

