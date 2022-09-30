Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Shares Gap Up to $215.46

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $215.46, but opened at $223.71. Winmark shares last traded at $223.44, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Winmark Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $742.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.65.

Winmark Announces Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $19.07 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winmark

In other Winmark news, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 2,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $469,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Winmark

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

