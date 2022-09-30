Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wise in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company.

Wise Trading Up 10.1 %

OTC:WPLCF opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. Wise has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

