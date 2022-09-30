Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW) Short Interest Down 19.4% in September

Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKSPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Worksport Stock Performance

Shares of WKSPW stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. Worksport has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25.

