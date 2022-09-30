WPP (NYSE:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,290

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,290 ($15.59) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WPP. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.62) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $908.57.

WPP Stock Down 1.6 %

WPP stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WPP

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.9052 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WPP by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of WPP by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. 4.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

