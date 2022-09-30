Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.16 Million

Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Wrapped ECOMI has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped ECOMI coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped ECOMI has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and $35,686.00 worth of Wrapped ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped ECOMI alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Wrapped ECOMI

Wrapped ECOMI’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Wrapped ECOMI’s total supply is 1,515,217,864 coins. The official website for Wrapped ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. Wrapped ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).Wrapped ECOMI (WOMI) is the wrapped version of ECOMI (OMI).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.