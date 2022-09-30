Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $30.94 Million

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped LUNA Token has a market cap of $30.94 million and $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped LUNA Token alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token Coin Profile

Wrapped LUNA Token was first traded on December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,097,265,285 coins. The official website for Wrapped LUNA Token is www.terra.money/#1. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Buying and Selling Wrapped LUNA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped LUNA Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped LUNA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped LUNA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped LUNA Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped LUNA Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.