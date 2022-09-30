WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$169.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$185.33.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$151.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$156.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.86. WSP Global has a one year low of C$130.65 and a one year high of C$187.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. Equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

