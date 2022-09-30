Xaya Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xaya has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,704.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00022858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.15 or 0.00274814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00142051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00753492 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.43 or 0.00625421 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

